Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Moneycontrol News
Mar 20, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST

A Rs 142,496-crore jolt for Credit Suisse's AT1 bondholders. Read what happened

In an all-Swiss deal, Switzerland's largest lender UBS Group on March 19 agreed to buy its struggling rival Credit Suisse for almost $3.25 billion in an effort to prevent further disruption to the global banking system.

The acquisition, brokered by the Swiss authorities, was proposed after a failed attempt by Credit Suisse to borrow up to $54 billion, which failed to instill confidence in investors and customers. Read more

Wilful defaulters owe major banks Rs 88,435 crore, up from Rs 75,294 crore in a year
Wilful defaulters owe major private and public sector banks Rs 88,435 crore, up from Rs 75,294 crore in a year, a Moneycontrol analysis of the latest data from banks and TransUnion CIBIL, a credit information company, showed.

The list includes the country’s largest private-sector lender, HDFC Bank, and public sector banks (PSBs) such as Bank of Baroda (BOB) and Punjab National Bank (PNB). Read more