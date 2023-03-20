Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

A round-up of the big stories

Here are our top stories this afternoon:

A Rs 142,496-crore jolt for Credit Suisse's AT1 bondholders. Read what happened

In an all-Swiss deal, Switzerland's largest lender UBS Group on March 19 agreed to buy its struggling rival Credit Suisse for almost $3.25 billion in an effort to prevent further disruption to the global banking system.

The acquisition, brokered by the Swiss authorities, was proposed after a failed attempt by Credit Suisse to borrow up to $54 billion, which failed to instill confidence in investors and customers. Read more

Wilful defaulters owe major banks Rs 88,435 crore, up from Rs 75,294 crore in a year

Wilful defaulters owe major private and public sector banks Rs 88,435 crore, up from Rs 75,294 crore in a year, a Moneycontrol analysis of the latest data from banks and TransUnion CIBIL, a credit information company, showed.

The list includes the country’s largest private-sector lender, HDFC Bank, and public sector banks (PSBs) such as Bank of Baroda (BOB) and Punjab National Bank (PNB). Read more

Udayshivakumar Infra IPO subscribed 21% on Day 1 despite weak market

The initial public offering (IPO) of road developer Udayshivakumar Infra was subscribed 21 percent on March 20, the first day of bidding, despite weakness in broader equity markets.

Investors put in bids for 42.71 lakh equity shares against the offer size of 2 crore shares, as per the data available on exchanges.

No bids were received from qualified institutional investors so far. Read more

NSE co-location case: SC refuses to stay SAT order, directs Sebi to refund Rs 300 crore to exchange

In a setback for SEBI, the Supreme Court has directed the market regulator to refund NSE Rs 300 crore deposited under disgorgement orders.

The SC refused to stay the January SAT order. It has also issued notice to NSE on a plea by the market regulator.

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) in January, delivered major relief to the National Stock Exchange when it set aside SEBI's April 2019 order directing it to disgorge Rs 1,000 crore for committing violations of stock exchanges and clearing corporation regulations. Read more

Who is Dixit Joshi, the Indian-origin CFO of crisis-hit Credit Suisse?

Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second-largest bank, is the latest major institution to fall in the banking crisis triggered by failures of the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the United States. It will be taken over by rival UBS for $3.2 billion in an effort to assuage fear in markets.

The UBS deal came about after weekend meetings involving teams that report to Dixit Joshi, the chief financial officer of Credit Suisse, CNBC reported. Read more