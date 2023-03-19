Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Here are our top stories this afternoon:

India reports a single-day rise of over 1,000 COVID-19 cases, active cases climb to 5,915

India saw a single-day rise of more than 1,000 fresh COVID-19 cases after 129 days, pushing up active cases to 5,915. A total of 1,071 new infections were reported in the county in 24 hours, while the death toll increased to 5,30,802 with three fatalities — one each reported in Rajasthan and Maharashtra and one reconciled in Kerala, latest Union health ministry data showed on March 19 morning. Details here.

Internet, SMS services to remain suspended in Punjab till March 20, Amritpal Singh remains elusive

The Punjab government extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services to March 20 noon, as the hunt for radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh continued. The state on March 18 had suspended the internet and SMS services till next day noon. Read more.

FPIs invest Rs 11,500 crore in Indian equities in March

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) invested Rs 11,495 crore in Indian equities till March 17, data with the depositories showed. FPIs are expected to take a cautious stance in the coming days following the collapse of the US-based banks — Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank — that dented sentiment, experts said. Find out more, here.

Sebi adopts stricter approach on IPO clearance, returns draft paper of 6 companies

After Paytm’s IPO fiasco, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has turned more cautious while giving the go-ahead to the initial share sales, as it returned the preliminary papers of half a dozen companies, including those of Oravel Stays, which operates the hospitality chain Oyo, in over two months. These companies have been asked to re-file their draft red herring prospectus with certain updates. Check out more details.

Government invites applications for RBI deputy governor post

The government on March 19 invited applications for the post of deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). According to an advertisement carried in newspapers, interested candidates can apply to the department of financial services by April 10. Read more.