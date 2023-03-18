Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

A round-up of the big stories

Here are the top stories this afternoon:

CFA revised exam cuts study time, stresses practical skills

The CFA Institute unveiled sweeping changes to its three-level financial analyst exam to emphasise practical skills and reduce the amount of time candidates study. From next year, chartered financial analyst candidates will take Level I and Level II tests with new content covering skills used in the working world. Read details here.

China central bank warns SVB collapse shows hazard of rapid rate hikes

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank shows that rapid monetary policy shifts in developed economies are having hazardous effects on financial stability, an official with China’s central bank said Saturday, in its first official comment on the crisis. Read more on what China says on SVB.

Forex reserves down by $2.39 bn to a three-month low of $560 bn: RBI

The country's forex reserves fell by $2.39 billion to a three-month low of $560.003 billion for the week of March 10, the Reserve Bank said in its latest weekly data release. In the week to March 3, the reserves rose by $1.46 billion and stood at $562.40 billion. Read on

Toshakhana case: Imran Khan leaves for Islamabad to appear in court

A local court is set to resume on Saturday the hearing of the Toshakhana case against Khan, the 70-year-old chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, who avoided arrest despite a protracted effort by law enforcement personnel to apprehend him for skipping multiple previous hearings. Details here.

WHO calls on China to be transparent in sharing data to determine Covid's origins

The WHO has criticised China for withholding data related to samples taken at a market in Wuhan in 2020 that could have provided vital information about the Covid-19 pandemic's origins, calling on Beijing to be transparent and to share results of investigations it conducts. The Huanan market in central China's Wuhan city was the epicentre of the pandemic and from its origin there, the SARS-CoV-2 virus rapidly spread to other locations in Wuhan in late 2019 and then to the rest of the world. Read more.