Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Here are the top stories this afternoon:

Foreign lawyers and law firms can practice in India in major rule tweak

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has agreed to open up law practice in India to foreign lawyers, foreign law firms. The statutory body of lawyers has released rules for registration of foreign lawyers and foreign law firms in India. The latest rules enable foreign lawyers & foreign law firms to practice diverse international law, international arbitration in India.

Imran Khan Versus The Rest: Pakistan’s institutions have no clue how to handle this dangerous demagogue

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cult has long declared that Imran is their redline and anyone who crosses it should be mindful of the consequences that will follow. But if the clashes outside Imran Khan’s Lahore house are anything to go by, it is Imran and his cult that might just have breached a redline of the Pakistani state.

Opposition parties take out protest march on Adani issue

Amid tight security, members of opposition parties, today, attempted to march to the Enforcement Directorate office to submit a complaint over Adani issue, but were stopped near Vijay Chowk.

The march was joined by Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs from various parties including Indian National Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Samajwadi Party.

India's inflation target may need a rethink in the face of global trends: MPC's Ashima Goyal

“As many people have flagged, if you are moving towards higher inflation rates in the rest of the world because the China factor that was keeping inflation low is moderating, then maybe, we need to rethink our long-term inflation target or could be that the (inflation) gap between India and the rest of the world will go,” Ashima Goyal said at a CII event in response to a question on why India targets inflation at 4 percent and not at 5 percent.

CPI: If the Fed fails to raise rates, it will be a sign of panic

The Federal Reserve’s war on inflation isn’t over. After five days of turmoil in the banking sector, financial markets had all but written off the prospect of additional interest-rate increases. But the latest consumer price index shows why that assessment was premature.

What is ChatGPT-4 and how to use it: All you need to know

It’s been a mere four months since artificial intelligence company OpenAI unleashed ChatGPT and — not to overstate its importance — changed the world forever. In just 15 short weeks, it has sparked doomsday predictions in global job markets, disrupted education systems, and drawn millions of users, from big banks to app developers.

Credit Suisse veteran Neelkanth Mishra set to join Axis Bank

Neelkanth Mishra, co-head of Asia Pacific strategy at Credit Suisse Group AG, has resigned from the financial services firm and is set to join Mumbai-based Axis Bank Ltd., people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

