 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Moneycontrol News
Mar 15, 2023 / 02:32 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles of the day will help you stay at the top of your game

A round-up of the big stories (Representative image)

Here are the top stories this afternoon:

Foreign lawyers and law firms can practice in India in major rule tweak

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has agreed to open up law practice in India to foreign lawyers, foreign law firms. The statutory body of lawyers has released rules for registration of foreign lawyers and foreign law firms in India. The latest rules enable foreign lawyers & foreign law firms to practice diverse international law, international arbitration in India.

For full story, see here.