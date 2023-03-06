Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

A round-up of the big stories

Here are some of the top stories this afternoon compiled for you:

Adani stuffs power plant with $1 billion debt that won’t go down

Few places encapsulate the questions swirling around billionaire Gautam Adani like the Mundra power plant — a coal-fired colossus that for years has burned through money.

This crown jewel of his power company, which can light up millions of homes, has more liabilities than assets and has run up $1.8 billion of losses. To paper over the deficit, Adani has deployed more than $1 billion of creative debt-financing and reassured investors and lenders that profits will come soon.

Nykaa shares tumble 2%; Macquarie sees 23% downside in stock

The brokerage said the company faces risk to its beauty segment margin as growth is now moving towards smaller towns and the offline segment. It added that entry of new players like Reliance Retail (Tira) and Tata Cliq could exacerbate the problems for Nykaa at a time when competition in the segment is already tough.

Vedanta's Anil Agarwal urges Centre to divest remaining stake in HZL, says board has to run company, not govt

Vedanta chief Anil Agarwal beseeched the government to divest its remaining 29% stake in Hindustan Zinc as it had agreed to sell 100% stake 20 years ago.

He said that the government has to accelerate the process and it had agreed to divest the remaining stake to Vedanta under a particular formula.

A lingering cough, occasional fever: All about the H3N2 flu sweeping across India

A lingering cough accompanied by occasional fever has been spreading throughout India for the past few months. The widely circulating flu, which is caused by the H3N2 subtype of Influenza A, results in more hospitalisations than other subtypes.

Zoom fires its president 'without cause' days after 1,300 job cuts

The president of Zoom was fired days after the video conferencing platform laid off around 1,300 employees. Greg Tomb was abruptly terminated "without cause", according to the company in a regulatory filing, the BBC reported.

