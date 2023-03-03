 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Moneycontrol News
Mar 03, 2023 / 12:36 PM IST

Here are the top stories this afternoon:

Services see robust growth in February, PMI at a 12-year high of 59.4

India's services sector posted robust growth in February, with the S&P Services PMI hitting a 12-year high of 59.4. Favourable demand conditions coupled with new business gains led to a strong expansion of services activity during the month. The expansion has been helped by the easing of cost pressures—input prices increased at the slowest in nearly two-and-a-half years. Read details here

iPhone maker Foxconn plans $700 million plant in Bengaluru