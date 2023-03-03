Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Here are the top stories this afternoon:

Services see robust growth in February, PMI at a 12-year high of 59.4

India's services sector posted robust growth in February, with the S&P Services PMI hitting a 12-year high of 59.4. Favourable demand conditions coupled with new business gains led to a strong expansion of services activity during the month. The expansion has been helped by the easing of cost pressures—input prices increased at the slowest in nearly two-and-a-half years. Read details here

iPhone maker Foxconn plans $700 million plant in Bengaluru

Apple Inc partner Foxconn Technology Group plans to invest about $700 million on a new plant in India to ramp up local production, people familiar with the matter said, underscoring an accelerating shift of manufacturing away from China as Washington-Beijing tensions grow. The factory may also assemble Apple’s handsets and Foxconn may also use the site to produce some parts for its nascent electric vehicle business. Read More

Out-of-box thinking, long-term vision can take tourism to new heights: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on March 3 that "out-of-the-box thinking" and "long-term vision" can take tourism to new heights, adding villages in far-flung areas had now come up on the map of tourism. Addressing a post-budget webinar on Developing Tourism in Mission Mode, the Prime Minister also pitched for devolving apps, which will have information in multiple languages of India, besides multi-lingual signage at tourist sites. Read details here

IndiGo targets US market via codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines

IndiGo, India's largest airline by fleet and market share, has set its sights on the lucrative United States market through an existing codeshare arrangement with Turkish Airlines. In a joint filing by Turkish Airlines and IndiGo with the US Department of Transportation, the nodal agency for such filing and approvals, the airlines have asked for “expedited approval of the application”, a standard practice for such cases. Read details here

Indian refiners churn record amounts of crude oil in January

Crude oil processed by Indian refiners reached record levels in January, provisional government data showed on March 2, as the country boosted shipments of lucrative Russian barrels that Western countries shunned. Refinery throughput at 5.39 million barrels per day (22.80 million tonnes) for January was the highest since Reuters records going back to 2009. Read details here