Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Xiaomi reshuffles India leadership for 'next era of growth'

Xiaomi has announced an organisational reshuffle for Indian operations that it hopes will lead it into the next era of growth in the country.

After seven years at the helm, Manu Kumar Jain transitioned into a new global role as group vice president last year. He will also be responsible for international strategy and international marketing and PR.

Cement stocks trade lower after UltraTech lines up Rs 12,886-crore capex plan

Shares of cement firms on Friday were trading lower after UltraTech approved a capital expenditure of Rs 12,886 crore to increase its capacity. The development came after last week Adani group announced to buy a stake in Holcim.

The race to expand capacity comes as the government plans to spend a record Rs 7.5 trillion this year to build roads and ports to boost growth.

Mukesh Ambani richest in Asia, up at 8th rank on Bloomberg Billionaires list

Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani became Asia's richest man on June 3 after a record rally in shares, surpassing Adani group chairman Gautam Adani.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Ambani who has a net worth of $99.7 billion added $9.69 billion in 2022. He is placed eighth on the list while Adani with a net worth of $98.7 billion is ranked ninth.

Elon Musk says Tesla needs to cut staff by 10%, pauses all hiring

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said the electric carmaker needs to "make a roughly 10% reduction in staff," according to an email sent to executives on Thursday and seen by Reuters.

In the email titled "pause all hiring worldwide," he said: "I have a super bad feeling about the economy."

Services activity expands at over 11-year high to 58.9 in May but cost pressures spike

India's services activity in May expanded at the strongest rate in over 11 years, but cost pressures surged in sync, according to the S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index.

The Services PMI rose to 58.9 in May from 57.9 a month back, the quickest increase since April 2011, according to a statement released on June 3. A purchasing managers' index (PMI) reading above 50 indicates expansion in activity, while a sub-50 print is a sign of contraction.