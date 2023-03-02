 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 12:50 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles of the day will help you stay at the top of your game

A round-up of the big stories

Here are the top stories this afternoon:

Supreme Court sets up panel to probe Adani fallout, Gautam Adani responds

The Supreme Court of India on March 2 directed the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to investigate if the Adani group had violated the Securities Act and failed to disclose related-party transactions.

"It appears that Sebi is seized of the allegations and has not expressly referred to investigation in violation of the minimum public shareholding norms," the court, which set up a six-member panel, said. Read details here.