    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles of the day will help you stay at the top of your game

    Moneycontrol News
    March 02, 2023 / 12:50 PM IST
    A round-up of the big stories

    A round-up of the big stories

    Here are the top stories this afternoon:

    Supreme Court sets up panel to probe Adani fallout, Gautam Adani responds

    The Supreme Court of India on March 2 directed the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to investigate if the Adani group had violated the Securities Act and failed to disclose related-party transactions.

    "It appears that Sebi is seized of the allegations and has not expressly referred to investigation in violation of the minimum public shareholding norms," the court, which set up a six-member panel, said. Read details here.

    Adani-Hindenburg case: Ex-judge AM Sapre, Nandan Nilekani, KV Kamath on probe panel 

    Related stories

    The Supreme Court on March 2 set up a six-member panel, led by a former judge of the court AM Sapre, to look into the crash of the Adani group stocks following the Hindenburg report and also suggest ways to strengthen the stock market regulatory framework.

    Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and veteran banker KV Kamath are among the six members of the panel, which has two months to submit its report.  Find out more about the panelists.

    Adani stocks gain after multiple block deals, SC order

    Adani group stocks came off the day's high but continued trading in the green after the Supreme Court asked the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to probe whether the conglomerate has violated any securities law. Read on.

    G20 Summit: Modi urges foreign ministers to not let difficult issues block others

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hinted that discussions around the Russia-Ukraine war should not derail the agenda of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

    "As foreign ministers, it is but natural that your discussions are affected by the geopolitical tensions of the day," Modi said in a video message on March 2 in an address to the G20 foreign ministers. Read more here.

    YouTube pump-and-dump scheme: SEBI cracks whip on actor Arshad Warsi, wife and others

    The Securities and Exchange Board of India has cracked down on a YouTube-run share pump-and-dump operation, signalling that the regulator is keenly observing the social media space and is intent on catching players entrapping retail investors by serving misleading information.

    Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi and his wife Maria Goretti Warsi have also been penalised in the case, where a nexus of players are accused of making illegal gains worth Rs 41.85 crore. Read details here.

    Railway stocks surge on lowest bid for Vande Bharat trains

    Railway stocks surged on March 2 as companies such as Rail Vikas Nigam, Titagarh Wagons and Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) emerged as the lowest bidders for a tender to manufacture 200 Vande Bharat trains.

    BHEL and Titagarh Wagons emerged as the second lowest bidders for tenders to manufacture 200 Vande Bharat trains with a bid amount of Rs 139.8 crore per train. Read more.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Adani #adani stocks #G20 #MC Selects #PM Modi
    first published: Mar 2, 2023 12:50 pm