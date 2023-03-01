 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Moneycontrol News
Mar 01, 2023 / 02:31 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles of the day will help you stay at the top of your game

Here are the top stories this afternoon:

Has India's GDP taken a turn for the better or worse? Depends on how you look at it

India’s economic growth is slowing. The question is how badly. The October-December GDP growth of 4.4 percent was the slowest in three quarters. What’s worse is this growth comes on top of a modest 5.2 percent gain in the corresponding period of FY22.

The internals of GDP growth data give more reason to worry. Manufacturing Gross Value Added (GVA) shrank 1.12 percent, the second straight quarter of contraction for the sector. One more quarter of contraction would mean India has a manufacturing recession underway. Analysts believe the odds of this happening are high.