Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Moneycontrol News
Feb 27, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST

Here are the top stories this afternoon:

Adani’s world tour seeks to win back debt investors’ faith

The Adani Group is kicking off a charm offensive with fixed-income investors in Asia this week in a bid to stem the fallout from shortseller Hindenburg Research’s allegations of accounting fraud and stock manipulation.

About a dozen global banks will help host the investor meetings at Singapore’s Capitol Kempinski hotel Monday. The conglomerate backed by billionaire Gautam Adani will then hold meetings in Hong Kong at the Barclays Plc office on Tuesday and Wednesday. Due to attend are group chief financial officer Jugeshinder Singh and corporate finance head Anupam Misra. Read More