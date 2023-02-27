Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

A round-up of the big stories (Representative image)

Here are the top stories this afternoon:

Adani’s world tour seeks to win back debt investors’ faith

The Adani Group is kicking off a charm offensive with fixed-income investors in Asia this week in a bid to stem the fallout from shortseller Hindenburg Research’s allegations of accounting fraud and stock manipulation.

About a dozen global banks will help host the investor meetings at Singapore’s Capitol Kempinski hotel Monday. The conglomerate backed by billionaire Gautam Adani will then hold meetings in Hong Kong at the Barclays Plc office on Tuesday and Wednesday. Due to attend are group chief financial officer Jugeshinder Singh and corporate finance head Anupam Misra. Read More

Veteran banker KV Kamath on inflation, growth and Adani crisis: 10 points

Veteran banker KV Kamath expressed concerns over inflation measurement and prospects of growth getting hit due to higher interest rates.

"We need to understand, are we measuring it (inflation) right?.. One would need to look at CPI and other indicators, with more focus to understand in detail," he told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interaction. Read More

Bharti, Paytm stake sale talks collapse, no deal in the works: Sources

Bharti Airtel and Paytm have failed to reach an agreement over stake sell, according to sources privy.

The telecom giant had reportedly shown interest in acquiring a stake in the country's leading digital payments platform. The development was first reported by Bloomberg last week. However, as per Moneycontrol sources, no deal is currently in the works. Read More

Deadline Extended: EPFO members can apply for enhanced pension benefits till this date

Eligible members can apply jointly with their employers for an enhanced pension till May 3 through the unified members' portal of the EPFO retirement fund body. Previously, there were concerns that March 3, 2023 was the final deadline for opting for a higher pension.

The URL on the EPFO unified members' portal activated recently shows clearly that the last date for availing the option of higher pension is May 3, 2023. Read More

Shankar Sharma on Adani, risks to India's growth and next big market trigger

Inflation has proved to be more problematic than anybody anticipated, said Shankar Sharma, founder of GQuant Investech. In an interview with Moneycontrol at the venue of PMS Bazaar’s Dubai Alternative Investment Summit, the market veteran talked about what will move the markets, the impact of the Hindenburg report and George Soros’ comments on the Indian economy, and the fall in shares of new-age companies. Edited excerpts:

The trigger is going to be a softening in the RBI’s tightening stand because there is enough evidence that there is an impact of the rate-tightening cycle on consumer demand, both in rural India as well as in urban India. If you look at the numbers of consumer companies, Asian Paints and others, it is telling you that there is a softening in demand. So I think the trigger is going to be the next policy meeting when the RBI probably should give a pause or enough indication that it is turning dovish, instead of hawkish. Read More

Bajaj Auto shares down most in 5 months on reports of production cut

Automobile major Bajaj Auto plans to cut down on production in the two-wheeler and three-wheeler segments by up to 25 percent at its export-focussed plants. The decision is triggered by uncertainties in Nigeria, which is the company's biggest market, the Economic Times reported on February 27, citing multiple sources aware of the development.

As a consequence, the stock fell over 3.5 percent in early trade on February 27, marking its steepest decline in the past five months. It is also the poorest performer in the Nifty Auto index. Over the course of the last month, the stock has lost over 5.89 percent.

According to the report, Bajaj Auto is expected to manufacture approximately 250,000-270,000 units in March, which is significantly lower than its average production of 338,000 units during the initial nine months of FY23.

The situation may lead to a decline in the overall capacity utilisation rate at Bajaj Auto plants to below 50 percent. The company has an installed capacity of 550,000 units every month. Read More