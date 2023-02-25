 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Moneycontrol News
Feb 25, 2023 / 02:14 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles of the day will help you stay at the top of your game

A round-up of the big stories

Here are the top stories this afternoon:

PM Narendra Modi, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hold wide-ranging talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held wide-ranging talks on Saturday with a focus on boosting the bilateral ties in the areas of clean energy, trade and new technologies.

The talks took place hours after Scholz arrived in Delhi on a two-day visit to India, his first to the country after he became the German chancellor in December 2021, following Angela Merkel's historic 16-year tenure at the top post.