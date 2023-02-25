Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Here are the top stories this afternoon:

PM Narendra Modi, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hold wide-ranging talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held wide-ranging talks on Saturday with a focus on boosting the bilateral ties in the areas of clean energy, trade and new technologies.

The talks took place hours after Scholz arrived in Delhi on a two-day visit to India, his first to the country after he became the German chancellor in December 2021, following Angela Merkel's historic 16-year tenure at the top post.

Earlier, Modi received Scholz at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the German leader was accorded a ceremonial welcome. Read more

Rising heat in India raises alarm on another energy crunch

High temperatures across parts of India have pushed electricity demand to near-record levels in recent weeks, triggering worries about yet another summer squeeze on power supply.

Peak demand for electricity touched 211 gigawatts in January, close to an all-time high last summer when heavy industry roared back from pandemic curbs and the population contended with sweltering conditions that saw a 122-year-old heat record breached.

Temperatures have been as much as 11C above normal in some regions in the past week and prompted the India Meteorological Department to advise farmers to check wheat and other crops for signs of heat stress. Read more

India is a bright spot with 15% growth coming from the country: IMF Chief

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva on February 25 praised India for creating an enabling atmosphere to build consensus and a spirit of collaboration.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18 on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Bengaluru, Georgieva said that India must continue with structural reforms, and create more opportunities for women.

"Looks like we will avoid a recession. Europe has quickly managed to overcome its dependence on Russian oil and gas. China has opened up and that has created more impetus for growth. India is a bright spot with 15 percent growth coming from India," said Georgieva. Read more

A war kindles the desire for an international Rupee, but the road isn't rosy

In July last year, four months after Russia invaded Ukraine, India proposed to put in place a system to enable the invoicing, payment, and settlement of trade in Rupees with its trade partners. One reason for this was to avail of cheap crude from Russia and evade western sanctions on trade with Moscow. A bigger motivation was the desire to push the Rupee’s acceptance in international trade and make it a global currency, and reduce the dependence on the Dollar.

But greater adoption of the Rupee in bilateral trade is only part of the process. For a currency to be truly international, a swathe of conditions needs to be met, beyond the opportunity that a war presents. The Rupee is only partially convertible as it is not freely allowed to flow across borders, making it difficult to use it for investments abroad. Also, unlike the Chinese Renminbi, the Rupee is not a reserve currency yet. Continue reading

US to do everything to support India to make its G20 presidency a success: Official

The US is looking forward to doing everything it can to support India's work to make its G20 presidency a success and Secretary of State Antony Blinken would attend the crucial meeting of the foreign ministers of the grouping next week in New Delhi, a senior official has said.

Blinken will also attend a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Quad grouping and will hold bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar in Delhi.

India assumed the Presidency of the G20 on December 1 last year. The top American diplomat is travelling to New Delhi on a three-day official visit from March 1 to 3. Full story

Deeply concerned that Chinese loans in India's neighbourhood may be used for coercive leverage: US

The US is deeply concerned that the loans being given by China to India’s immediate neighbourhood – Pakistan and Sri Lanka – may be used for coercive leverage, a senior State Department official has said.

“Concerning Chinese loans to countries in India’s immediate neighbourhood, we are deeply concerned that loans may be used for coercive leverage,” Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, told reporters ahead of the India trip of Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The top American diplomat is travelling to New Delhi on a three-day official visit from March 1 to 3. Read more