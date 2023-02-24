 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Moneycontrol News
Feb 24, 2023 / 01:52 PM IST

El Nino return can lead to lower farm output and higher prices in FY24: Finance ministry

If the predictions by some meteorological agencies of a return of El Nino conditions in the Pacific are accurate, it could presage a weaker monsoon in India, resulting in lower output and higher prices in FY24, the finance ministry said in its monthly economic review of January.

“Some meteorological agencies predict the return of El Nino conditions in India this year. If these predictions are accurate, then monsoon rains could be deficient, leading to lower agricultural output and higher prices. Though inflation risks are likely to be lower for India in FY24. Still, they will not have vanished as global conditions such as geopolitical conflicts, and consequent supply disruptions that contributed to higher inflation in 2022 are still present,” the review stated. Read more

NCLAT stays insolvency proceedings against Zee Entertainment, next hearing March 29
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) granted interim relief to Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on February 24 and stayed the order directing insolvency proceedings against the media and entertainment firm.