Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

El Nino return can lead to lower farm output and higher prices in FY24: Finance ministry

If the predictions by some meteorological agencies of a return of El Nino conditions in the Pacific are accurate, it could presage a weaker monsoon in India, resulting in lower output and higher prices in FY24, the finance ministry said in its monthly economic review of January.

“Some meteorological agencies predict the return of El Nino conditions in India this year. If these predictions are accurate, then monsoon rains could be deficient, leading to lower agricultural output and higher prices. Though inflation risks are likely to be lower for India in FY24. Still, they will not have vanished as global conditions such as geopolitical conflicts, and consequent supply disruptions that contributed to higher inflation in 2022 are still present,” the review stated. Read more

NCLAT stays insolvency proceedings against Zee Entertainment, next hearing March 29

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) granted interim relief to Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on February 24 and stayed the order directing insolvency proceedings against the media and entertainment firm.

The appellate tribunal issued notice to IndusInd Bank on the plea of Zee managing director Punit Goenka and said it would hear the case again on March 29. Read more

Semiconductor talent ecosystem already exists, now focus on owning IP in India: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The government in December 2021 initiated the India Semiconductor Mission to realise its ambition of making the country a chip powerhouse. The government is now also focusing on semiconductor design, and as part of this, the Semicon India Future Design Roadshow is being flagged off in Bengaluru on February 24 to attract startups.

Speaking to Moneycontrol in Bengaluru, Union Minister of State of Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar touched upon the plan in designing semiconductors in India, the recent loan app ban, the age of consent for minors in the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, and more. Read full story

Akshay Kumar to renounce Canadian passport: 'India is everything to me'

Superstar Akshay Kumar, an honorary citizen of Canada, has said he will renounce his Canadian passport. The actor has often faced flak over the issue of his citizenship.

"India is everything to me… Whatever I have earned, whatever I have gained is from here. And I'm fortunate that I get a chance to give back. You feel bad when people say things without knowing anything…," Kumar, 55, said in an interview to Aaj Tak. Read here

PineBridge looks past Adani saga to load up on stocks in India

US asset manager PineBridge Investments is using India’s recent market selloff to start buying stocks for its multi-asset portfolios, wagering that explosive corporate governance allegations against the Adani conglomerate won’t derail a growth and manufacturing boom.

While short-seller Hindenburg Research’s January 24 report about the business empire of tycoon Gautam Adani has been one reason why investors have pulled billions of dollars out of Indian markets, Michael Kelly, who oversees Pinebridge’s $17.8 billion global multi-asset portfolios, is among those going the other way. Read full story