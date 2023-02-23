 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles of the day will help you stay at the top of your game

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

Here are the top stories this afternoon:

Nearly 5,000 of Flipkart's senior staff won’t get any pay hike this year

At a time when tech companies are cutting costs to increase their profitability, e-commerce major Flipkart has decided to restrict annual increment of salaries to only 70 percent of its employees, which means that around 5,000 of its senior staff won’t get any hikes this year. It was communicated to employees through an email on February 22. More here

Six income-tax exemptions that even the new tax regime allows