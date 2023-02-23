Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

Here are the top stories this afternoon:

Nearly 5,000 of Flipkart's senior staff won’t get any pay hike this year

At a time when tech companies are cutting costs to increase their profitability, e-commerce major Flipkart has decided to restrict annual increment of salaries to only 70 percent of its employees, which means that around 5,000 of its senior staff won't get any hikes this year. It was communicated to employees through an email on February 22.

Six income-tax exemptions that even the new tax regime allows

The new tax regime may have been introduced as a simpler, less-cumbersome-paperwork alternative to tax-payers, but it is not completely devoid of tax relief. It offers benefits on employers' contribution to NPS, life insurance maturity proceeds, and so on.

Pakistan austerity drive: One dish at government events, only economy class. See full list

Pakistan's government will cut back allowances and travel expenses of ministers and advisors as part of an austerity drive that will save it 200 billion Pakistan rupees ($766 million) a year, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said. He said he has asked all cabinet ministers and advisers to forgo their salaries and perks, and to not stay at five-star hotels during foreign trips.

Jefferies turns cautious on chemicals sector on steep valuations, demand headwinds

Jefferies has expressed a cautious outlook on the chemicals sector's steep growth expectations, which saw cut in the consensus FY24 earnings estimate, despite a strong third-quarter performance. According to the brokerage, some players have indicated possible headwinds obstructing the growth outlook in the near to medium term.

The insolvency law tweak that can make India's banks and bondholders extremely unhappy

India's banks and bondholders stand to recover less in insolvency resolutions under a proposed change in law that would apportion more to junior creditors, such as unpaid vendors and the government, according to restructuring and insolvency professionals. The government seeks to achieve an "equitable scheme of distribution of proceeds," it said in a discussion paper issued in January that recommends other significant changes to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Zee admitted to insolvency, stock falls most in two years on merger delay concerns

Insolvency proceedings against Zee Entertainment won't derail its merger with Sony Pictures Networks India, but would certainly delay the process, according to analysts. The Zee stock opened 4 percent lower on February 23 and then extended the losses. It was quoting at Rs 178.60 on the NSE at 10am, down over 13 percent. This was the worst intraday fall for Zee since 12 April, 2021.