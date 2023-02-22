 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Moneycontrol News
Feb 22, 2023 / 12:57 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

Here is a collection of the most important stories this afternoon:

Rs 3 lakh crore of investor money gone! What's spooking Dalal Street? 6 factors

Indian markets on February 22 dropped for the fourth session to hit over two-week low tracking losses in global equities. Both the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices lost nearly 0.8 percent each at 10.50 am with investors losing around Rs 3 lakh crore in wealth. Investors will now closely monitor the geopolitical developments on the Russia-Ukraine front for further cues. The ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine have the potential to impact global markets, particularly if the war intensifies as Putin hardens his stance. More here.

SEBI seeks details on Adani Group firms' loans and securities from rating agencies