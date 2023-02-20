 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Moneycontrol News
Feb 20, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST

Take a look at our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

Here are the top stories this afternoon:

Wipro offers freshers lower pay amid delays in onboarding

IT major Wipro has written to candidates to whom it previously made an offer of Rs 6.5 lakh per annum (LPA), asking if they would be willing to take up a significantly downsized offer of Rs 3.5 LPA. This comes amid an uncertain demand environment, margin pressures, and recessionary concerns, which has caused Wipro to delay onboarding for the 2022 batch of graduates for several months. More here

Adani Total Gas hit hardest in $132-billion rout, but no respite on cards