Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Moneycontrol News
Feb 15, 2023 / 12:36 PM IST

A round-up of the big stories

Here are the top stories this afternoon:

SBI loans to get costlier as bank hikes MCLR rates by 10 bps across tenure

State Bank of India  has hiked its marginal cost lending rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points across tenures with effect from February 15. According to their website, overnight MCLR increased to 7.95 percent from 7.85 percent, and one-month and three-month MCLR rose to 8.10 percent from 8.00 percent. Read details here.

MFs lapped up these 2 Adani stocks amid Hindenburg rout