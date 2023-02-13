 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Moneycontrol News
Feb 13, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST

Here are the top stories this afternoon:

Adani Group stocks sink further after cut in revenue target, Moody's downgrade

Adani Group companies suffered a decline in their stock prices on Monday after the revenue target was revised and four group firms were downgraded by Moody's.

According to a Bloomberg report, the Adani Group has revised its revenue growth target to 15 percent to 20 percent for the next fiscal year, which is a significant drop from the earlier target of 40 percent. The report also stated that the group will scale back its capital expenditure plans to focus on financial stability over aggressive expansion. Read more