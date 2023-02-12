 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Moneycontrol News
Feb 12, 2023 / 12:43 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this afternoon:

Ramesh Bais is new Maharashtra governor as President Murmu makes 13 appointments

President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Bhagat Singh Koshyari on February 12 and appointed Ramesh Bais as the new governor of Maharashtra in a gubernatorial reshuffle in 13 states and union territories. Read the list here.

Merger of 7 subsidiaries with Tata Steel to complete by FY24