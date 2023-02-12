Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

Ramesh Bais is new Maharashtra governor as President Murmu makes 13 appointments

President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Bhagat Singh Koshyari on February 12 and appointed Ramesh Bais as the new governor of Maharashtra in a gubernatorial reshuffle in 13 states and union territories. Read the list here.

Merger of 7 subsidiaries with Tata Steel to complete by FY24

The merger of 7 subsidiary companies with Tata Steel is expected to be completed in 2023-24 fiscal year, its CEO and managing director T V Narendran said. Read more here.

PSU banks' profit jumps 65% in Q3; Bank of Maharashtra tops chart with 139% surge

Public sector banks (PSBs) have logged a robust profit growth of 65 percent to Rs 29,175 crore during the third quarter ended December 2022. Bank of Maharashtra was followed by Kolkata-based UCO Bank which posted a profit of Rs 653 crore, 110 percent higher than its earning in the third quarter of the previous fiscal. More here.

FIIs pull out Rs 9,600 crore from Indian equities so far this month

The Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) outflow comes following a net withdrawal of Rs 28,852 crore by FPIs in January. This was also the worst outflow in the last seven months, data with the depositories showed. More here.

Delhi LG approves Feb 16 for convening of MCD House for mayor poll

Delhi LG VK Saxena has approved the convening of the next session of the MCD House on February 16 for election to the post of mayor after three successive meetings of the House were adjourned in the last one month amid ruckus over the decision to give voting rights to aldermen without electing the mayor, deputy mayor and members of the standing committee of the civic body. More details here.

Blinkit looking to expand dark store count by around 40% over next 12 months

Quick commerce player Blinkit is looking to expand its micro-fulfilment centres or dark stores, targeting up to 40 percent increase in store count in the next 12 months, according to company CEO Albinder Dhindsa. More here.