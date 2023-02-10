 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Moneycontrol News
Feb 10, 2023 / 12:49 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

Here is a collection of the most important stories this afternoon:

Paytm slumps 8% as large block deals take place on bourses

Shares of Paytm parent One 97 Communications slumped more than eight percent on February 10 after large block deals took place on the bourses. Around 2.1 crore shares of Paytm, which represents 3.4 percent stake in equity, changed hands through a block deal. The buyer and seller could not be ascertained immediately. More here

MSCI India index to include Bank of Baroda, CG Power and exclude Biocon; Adani Group companies to see weight reduction