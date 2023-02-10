Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

Here is a collection of the most important stories this afternoon:

Paytm slumps 8% as large block deals take place on bourses

Shares of Paytm parent One 97 Communications slumped more than eight percent on February 10 after large block deals took place on the bourses. Around 2.1 crore shares of Paytm, which represents 3.4 percent stake in equity, changed hands through a block deal. The buyer and seller could not be ascertained immediately. More here

MSCI India index to include Bank of Baroda, CG Power and exclude Biocon; Adani Group companies to see weight reduction

Bank of Baroda and CG Power & Industrial have been included in the MSCI India index while Biocon has been excluded, said MSCI in a release. MSCI has changed the Foreign Inclusion Factor in a few names and a major downward revision has been seen in Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Enterprises which is likely to trigger meaningful outflows in these stocks. More here

Reliance to invest Rs 75,000 crore in UP in 4 years

Mukesh Ambani announced Rs 75,000 crore investment over the next four years in expanding the telecom network, including roll out of 5G services, retail and new energy business in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking at the UP Investor Summit, he said his group's telecom arm Jio will roll out 5G services across the state by December 2023. More here

Zomato shares fall 7% as Q3 losses widen to Rs 347 cr; Morgan Stanley still ‘overweight’

Share price of Zomato fell 7 percent intraday on February 10, a day after the food aggregator reported its December quarter earnings. The company's consolidated net loss for Q3FY23 widened to Rs 347 crore against Rs 63 crore registered in the same quarter last year. Morgan Stanley has kept an ‘overweight’ rating on the stock with a target of Rs 82 per share. More here

India’s first-ever municipal bond issue for retail opens today; should you invest?

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has launched India’s first public issue of municipal bonds intending to raise up to Rs 244 crore to fund a solar power project. This would be the first time a municipal body is targeting individual investors in India. The base issue size is Rs 122 crore with an option to retain an oversubscription of up to Rs 122 crore, aggregating up to a limit of Rs 244 crore. More here

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.