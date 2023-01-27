Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Here are the top stories this afternoon:

Modi government will come back with a greater majority: Deepak Parekh

With a year to go for general elections, one of India’s top financial leaders, Deepak Parekh, Chairman of HDFC, said that he is confident that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government will come back to power with a greater majority.

“I have no doubt that the current regime, under Modi's leadership will come back in the next general elections and probably with a higher majority,” Parekh told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interaction.

The Modi government goes to polls in 2024, after completing two terms in power and governing India for the last decade. Modi, who had built a reputation of being “pro-business” as Chief Minister of Gujarat and was the mastermind behind Vibrant Gujarat, has been a proponent of ‘ease of doing business’.

Tata Motors races on profit after 7 quarters, what should you do with the stock?

Tata Motors raced over 7 percent on January 27 after December quarter earnings beat estimates.

On January 25, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,957.71 crore for the quarter ended December 2022, against a loss of Rs 1,516.14 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company posted profit after recording losses for seven consecutive quarters.

At 9:30 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 448.20 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, up by 7 percent. Trading volumes were 15.2 million shares.

Air India likely to seal half of jumbo plane order with Boeing today

Air India is set to place an order for 190 Boeing 737 MAX narrow body planes along with 20 Boeing 787s and 10 Boeing 777X today, a Reuters report quoted industry sources as saying.

The order comes on a day when Tata Group will mark the first anniversary of its acquisition of Air India from the government.

The order comes on a day when Tata Group will mark the first anniversary of its acquisition of Air India from the government.

This is half of the order worth billions of dollars for around 495 jets, the report quoted industry sources as saying. This is part of an effort by the Tata group to make Air India more competitive in a tough aviation market.

Adani Enterprises FPO subscribed 1% on Day 1, retail portion booked 1%

Adani Enterprises' follow-on public offering (FPO), the largest ever in the history of Indian capital markets, received bids for 3.18 lakh shares or 1 percent of the issue size of 4.55 crore shares on January 27, the first day of bidding.

Retail investors, employees and high net-worth individuals (HNIs) have started putting in bids for the offer but qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) have not bought a single share yet.

However, the anchor book of nearly Rs 6,000 crore, a part of QIB book, was fully subscribed on January 25. Accordingly, the issue size was reduced to 4.55 crore shares, from 6.47 crore shares initially.

Dixon Technologies tanks 18% in worst-ever fall on weak Q3, FY23 guidance cut

Electronics manufacturing services firm Dixon Technologies fell over 18 percent on January 27 morning after the company cut its FY23 revenue guidance to Rs 12,200 crore ‐Rs 12,700 crore from Rs 15,000 crore following a weak October-December quarter.