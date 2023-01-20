Moneycontrol Selects | Top stories this afternoon

Here is a collection of the most important stories till now:

Swiggy lays off 380 employees as startup winter deepens

Foodtech company Swiggy has fired 380 employees in a bid to rationalise business amid a tough venture funding market, a company spokesperson said on January 20, the latest in the series of layoffs that have rocked India's startup ecosystem.

The decision, which affects around 3 percent of its 6,000-strong staff, was communicated to employees at a town hall on January 20.

Social media influencers to attract up to Rs 50 lakh fine for flouting rules

Consumer Affairs Ministry on January 20 released endorsement guidelines for social media influencers. A fine of Rs 10 lakh will be slapped on the offenders, which can go up to Rs 50 lakh for repeated offenders, the ministry said. The influencer can even be barred from endorsing products for up to 6 years in case of repeated non-compliance of the guidelines, it added. Pee-gate saga: DGCA imposes Rs 30 lakh penalty on Air India, suspends licence of pilot for 3 months The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Air India for violation of applicable DGCA Civil Aviation requirements, the regulator said in a press statement on January 20. Union Minister Chandrasekhar claims Pfizer tried to bully government into giving indemnity to supply COVID jab Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said that global pharma giant Pfizer tried to bully the Indian government into accepting an indemnity clause for supplying its mRNA COVID vaccine. Saurabh Mukherjea's Marcellus ends love affair with Relaxo Footwears after calling its chappals wealth creators "This chappal is an instrument of enormous wealth creation," says Saurah Mukherjea, displaying Rs 103 chappals in his hand in a video of presentation posted on Youtube. "This chappal is a monopoly." Nasdaq-listed Concert Pharmaceuticals stock price jumps on Sun Pharma deal Indian drug maker Sun Pharma marked its entrance into the US dermatology space with the acquisition of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Concert), a Nasdaq-listed firm, for $576 million on January 19, 2023, according to an official release. Mukesh Ambani ranks 2nd on the world's top CEOs list Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has ranked second on Brand Finance's list of the world's top CEOs. "Brand Finance's Brand Guardianship Index 2023 saw the rise of Nvidia CEO CEO, Jensen Huang, and Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries Ltd to 1st and 2nd position respectively," the report said. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

