Moneycontrol Selects | Top stories this afternoon

Moneycontrol News
Jan 20, 2023 / 03:18 PM IST

A round-up of the big stories (Representative image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories till now:

Swiggy lays off 380 employees as startup winter deepens

Foodtech company Swiggy has fired 380 employees in a bid to rationalise business amid a tough venture funding market, a company spokesperson said on January 20, the latest in the series of layoffs that have rocked India's startup ecosystem.

The decision, which affects around 3 percent of its 6,000-strong staff, was communicated to employees at a town hall on January 20.

Read here to know more

Social media influencers to attract up to Rs 50 lakh fine for flouting rules