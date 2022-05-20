English
    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles of the day will help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 20, 2022 / 01:12 PM IST
    Here are the top stories this afternoon:

    Sensex, Nifty up 2.5% each as China cuts key lending rates, FM foresees 8.9% GDP growth for FY23

    The Indian stock market recouped the previous day’s losses and was almost 2.5 percent higher around noon on May 20 on strong global cues after China cut key lending rates.

    All sectoral indices were in the green, with auto, financials, capital goods, FMCG, healthcare, metals and realty indices adding 2-3 percent each.

    Payment disruption fears linger as deadline nears for merchants to delete customer card data

    Starting July 1, payment aggregators and gateways and merchants onboarded by them will not be allowed to store credit and debit card data of customers on their platforms, as directed by the Reserve Bank of India. With a little over a month left, merchants are worried that an alternative system may not be ready in time.

    Ecommerce startup Zilingo fires CEO Ankiti Bose after suspension

    Singapore's B2B ecommerce startup Zilingo has sacked CEO Ankiti Bose in the wake of her suspension.

    Zilingo, backed by Sequoia Capital India and Temasek Holdings Pte, had said on May 2 the decision to suspend Bose over alleged discrepancies in the firm's accounts was taken jointly by the board and not by any individual investor.

    Metal stocks rally as China cuts key lending rates to stimulate economy

    Domestic commodity producers soared on May 20 after the world’s largest commodity consumer China cut its key lending rates by a record quantum to stimulate the economy ravaged by the latest outbreak of the COVID-19 and reemergence of lockdowns.

    eMudhra IPO opened today: Should you subscribe?

    eMudhra Ltd  is a licensed certifying authority that issues digital certificates to individuals and institutions for ITR filings, banking transactions and the like.

    The company was incorporated on June 16, 2008, as a wholly owned subsidiary of 3i Infotech Ltd, and it enjoyed a market share of 37.9 percent in the digital signature certificates segment in FY21. In FY20, it was 36.5 percent.

    Supreme Court eases curbs on sale of iron ore from Karnataka mines

    The Supreme Court on May 20 directed for relaxing the curbs on sale of iron ore mined in three districts in Karnataka. The court also allowed for the export of excavated iron ore subject to terms and conditions set by the central government.

    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Covid #India News #Moneycontrol #Top Stories
    first published: May 20, 2022 12:59 pm
