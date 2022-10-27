Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Here are the top stories this afternoon:

Byju's borrows Rs 300 cr from its subsidiary Aakash for 'principal business activities'

Byju’s has raised an unsecured loan of Rs 300 crore ($36.45 million) from its wholly-owned subsidiary Aakash Educational Services for "principal business activities". The move is an indication that one of India’s biggest startups is struggling for liquidity amid falling demand for online learning solutions and the funding to the sector is drying up.

Read here to know more

Gland Pharma hits 52-week low on disappointing Q2

Share price of Gland Pharma opened 9.5 percent lower on October 27 as investors dumped the stock after a disappointing show in the second quarter of FY23. The pharmaceutical company reported a 20 percent year-on-year decline in profit at Rs 2,41.2 crore for quarter ended September FY23, dented by weak topline as well as operating performance.

Read here to know more

Dabur stock price rises on market share gain, Badshah acquisition

Share price of FMCG company Dabur surged 1.5 percent higher as the company reported market share gain across 95 percent of its portfolio in Q2FY23 and also announced an acquisition to expand its food business.

Read here to know more

Russia-Ukraine crisis may turn global energy landscape to green power: IEA

The energy crisis induced by the Russia-Ukraine war is likely to transform the global energy landscape for decades and can boost green energy transition, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on October 27.

Read here to know more

We allow customers to mix and match storage plans: Google Workspace

Kelly Waldher, vice president for marketing at Google Workspace, addresses concerns of small businesses in India about costly storage plans and adds that companies can soon pool storage among their teams.

Read here to know more