Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Nykaa falls below issue price as end of lock-in looms

Share price of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent of Nykaa, fell as much 2 percent on Tuesday to drop below its initial public offering price of Rs 1,125 as the end of IPO anchor lock-in looms. Pre-IPO shareholders’ lock-in expires on November 10.

WhatsApp is down: Users across several countries complain on Twitter

WhatsApp began to act up on Tuesday afternoon with messages not being delivered to recipients especially in groups, and Twitter got flooded with memes from WhatsApp users across the world who flocked to the micro-blogging site to check if others were facing the same problem.

Earnings, global factors key to a good show this Samvat

India’s over $3 trillion worth of stock market made a strong start to the new Hindu calendar year of Samvat 2079 on October 24 with the mood on the Street cautiously optimistic after a year of volatility and negative returns.

JSW Steel gains as company sticks to FY23 volume guidance despite Q2 loss

Share price of JSW Steel gained over 2 percent in the morning trade as the company maintained its volume guidance of 24-25 million tonnes for the full financial year despite posting a loss of Rs 915 in the second quarter of FY23.

Will the Employees’ Provident Fund bring cheer this Diwali season?

Despite interest rates soaring, the Employees’ Provident Fund continues to be an attractive option. But those who voluntarily contribute over Rs 2.5 lakh every year can look at the National Pension System instead, say experts.

Why TVS Motor commands such high valuation when compared to peers

In its latest report, investment banking firm UBS said that the auto major will emerge as the market leader in the EV segment in the medium to long term. In fact, it has revised its target price upwards to Rs 1,385. The report said to expect five EV launches over the next 12-15 months.

