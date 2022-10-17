Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Here are the top stories this afternoon:

Electronics Mart India debuts with 52% premium, lists at Rs 90

Consumer durables and electronics retailer Electronics Mart India listed on the bourses with a massive 52 percent gain on Monday - largely in line with what analysts expected. The stock opened at Rs 90 on the NSE, against an issue price of Rs 59, and the opening tick on the BSE was Rs 89.40.

Read here to know more

Shree Cements share price falls 4% after net profit slumps 67% in Q2

Shree Cements share price fell 4 percent in the early trade today after the company reported its September quarter earnings. Shree Cements Limited on October 14 reported a 67 percent plunge in standalone net profit of Rs 189 crore in the second quarter of FY23, as against a profit of Rs 578 crore recorded a year ago. On a sequential basis, the profit dropped 40 percent from Rs 316 crore earned in the last quarter.

Read here to know more

Ex-RIL M&A head Navin Wadhwani joins JP Morgan India as new i–banking chief

Navin Wadhwani has joined JP Morgan India as the new i–banking chief. He moves from Reliance Industries (RIL), where he headed M&A for the last 10 years. Prior to that he was a senior Managing Director at Rothschild India. Kaustubh Kulkarni is now Senior Country officer (SCO) for India, effective November 1.

Read here to know more

HDFC may bow out of Nifty 50 by January, trigger $1.5 billion in outflows

As the impending merger of Housing Development Finance Corporation and HDFC Bank edges closer, traders are itching to place bets on HDFC’s exit from the benchmark Nifty 50 index. As per previous precedent, index setters at the NSE and BSE tend to make a decision on the exclusion of a stock undergoing merger, takeover or demerger following the date of the shareholders' meeting.

Read here to know more

Tata Elxsi top midcap loser as IT firm posts sequential decline in net profit

Share price of midcap IT firm Tata Elxsi slumped seven percent today after the company reported a sequential decline in its net profit. For the quarter ended September, net profit stood at Rs 174.27 crore as against Rs 184.72 crore in the June quarter.

Read here to know more

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson aims at better punctuality to keep market share

Campbell Wilson said that the Tata-owned airline is committed to trimming losses which were rising despite growth in revenue. One of the key focus areas for Air India will be improving its punctuality record. Air India's on-time performance at four metro airports -- Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai -- was just 83.1 per cent in June, lower than IndiGo, Vistara and AirAsia India, according to data from aviation regulator DGCA.