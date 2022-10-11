Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Here are the top stories this afternoon:

Infosys shares gain as board to consider buyback proposal

Shares of Infosys rose marginally in the early trade on October 11 after the company said it is going to consider share buyback along with its Q2 earnings. The board of Infosys will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company at its meeting to be held on October 13, 2022, in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended, company said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.

Wipro Q2 Earnings Preview | Acquisitions to drive revenue up 15%

Analysts expect Wipro to deliver a constant currency growth of 4 percent on a quarterly basis, with broad-based growth across sectors. Consolidated revenue is expected to increase 15.4 percent on-year to Rs 22,693 crore, according to an average of estimates of six brokerages polled by Moneycontrol.

In two years, India could be home to the second biggest user base of online shoppers

India’s e-retail market is estimated to increase to $150–170 billion by 2027 owing to the stellar onboarding of online shoppers and robust structural drivers in the country, according to a report by consulting firm Bain & Company. The report added that India's shopper population is well poised to surpass the United States to have the second-largest shopper base globally in the next one to two years.

Tracxn Technologies IPO subscribed 35% on Day 2, retail portion booked 1.79 times

The initial public offering of Tracxn Technologies has garnered bids for 35 percent or 74.92 lakh shares against an IPO size of 2.12 crore shares on October 11, the second day of bidding. The company had lowered its offer size to 2.12 crore shares from 3.86 crore shares after mobilising Rs 139 crore through anchor book last Friday.

MC Explains | How oil prices erupted & tumbled to rise again

Prices of crude oil shot up after OPEC+ (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies) announced on October 5 to further tighten global crude supply by slashing oil production. If OPEC+ cuts oil supplies vigorously, it would lead to a rise in oil prices and subsequently lead to inflation peaking further.

