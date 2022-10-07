Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Here are the top stories this afternoon:

Rupee weakens past 82 per dollar mark for the first time

Indian rupee on Friday weakened past 82 mark for the first time to hit a fresh record low against the US dollar amid a surge in crude and US bond yields. International crude oil advanced past $93 a barrel, up 11% this week spurred by Opec's production cut. Ten year US treasury yields have jumped nearly 18 basis points since Tuesday.

Dabur stock under pressure after business update but Motial Oswal sees 22% upside

Dabur India share price traded in the red in the morning session on October 7 after the FMCG company in its business update for Q2 FY23 said that the geopolitical environment continued to have an unusually high inflationary impact on its business. Operating margin is seen 150 to 200 basis points lower than in Q2FY22 due to inflationary input costs but will increase sequentially.

Titan shares jump on strong Q2 growth, analysts maintain their bullish stance

Shares of Titan zoomed in the early trade on October 7, after the firm reported strong growth in sales for September quarter, springing a positive surprise for investors. “The Company witnessed healthy double-digit growth across most businesses with overall sales growing 18 percent YoY (year-on-year),” Titan said in a regulatory filing.

Indian pharma company under fire for Gambia child deaths has a history of selling substandard drugs

Vietnam and at least three Indian states had taken action against Maiden Pharmaceuticals for the poor quality of its drugs before the company’s cough and fever syrups allegedly caused the deaths of over 60 children in the African country of The Gambia last month. The World Health Organization issued an alert advising regulatory authorities and the public to stop consumption of four medical products made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals that were found to be substandard.

Karnataka slaps cab aggregators with notice on surge in auto ride charges

The Karnataka Transport Department has issued a notice to stop services of all aggregator-run autos like Ola, Uber, and Rapido in Bengaluru for the next three days and asked for a report on surging ride prices. The department has called the auto services run by the cab aggregators ‘illegal’ under On-Demand Transportation Technology Act 2016.