Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Here is a collection of our most important stories this afternoon:

Aeroflex flexes muscle, IPO gets fully booked within 50 minutes on retail rushRetail investors rushed to fully subscribe to the public issue of Aeroflex Industries, a maker of hoses that are used in several industries, in less than an hour of opening for bids.

As of 12:43 pm, the issue was subscribed 2.68 times, cumulative data available on BSE showed. It garnered applications for 6.22 crore shares against on offer 2.32 crore shares. More here

Floating solar projects gain traction as land remains a limited resource in IndiaThe government of India has set a target of 292 gigawatts (GW) of installed solar energy capacity. According to estimates, 292 GW capacity would require at least six lakh hectares of land, which is close to impossible given India’s dense population. It is because of the scarcity of land and hurdles related to land acquisition that a number of central public sector undertakings (CPSUs), private companies, and state government-run companies are now looking at floating solar projects to meet their renewable energy (RE) targets. Read here.

Inflationary pressures may stay elevated in coming months, Fin Min warnsThe finance ministry has warned that inflationary pressures may continue for the next few months and require both the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to be more vigilant.

"Going forward, while domestic consumption and investment demand are expected to continue driving growth, global uncertainty and domestic disruptions may keep the inflationary pressures elevated for the coming months, warranting greater vigilance by the government and the RBI," the finance ministry said in its Monthly Economy Review report for July, released on August 22. Read here.

India's nominal GDP growth could be 50 bps higher than Budget assumption: Fin Min sourceGiven the current trends in growth and inflation, India's nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth could go up to 11 percent in 2023-24, 50 basis points (bps) higher than the assumption made in the Budget for the current fiscal, a senior finance ministry official said.

With the Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-led inflation likely to come out of negative territory soon, the finance ministry is assuming a deflator of 4-4.5 percent for their nominal GDP estimates, the official said, adding that "as of now we don't see anything that indicates tax receipts (growth as per nominal GDP projections) will be below 10.5 percent and we may reach 11 percent". Read here

Govt procuring onions at Rs 2,410/quintal, to ensure welfare of farmers: Piyush GoyalThe government will procure onions at Rs 2,410 per quintal so that farmers earn good profits and ensure welfare of both farmers and consumers, minister of Consumer Affairs and Food Piyush Goyal said on August 22.

"Farmers have nothing to worry about and should not indulge in panic selling," he said. "I am in continuous dialogue with both Shinde and Fadnavis. Ajit Pawar and I have spoken several times. Also in touch with Maharashtra agriculture minister and several other state ministers". Read here

Chandrayaan-3 landing: Date, time and details of live streamThe Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is hoping to make a successful soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 on the moon, one that will make India the fourth country in the world to accomplish such a mission, after the United States, Russia and China.

The spacecraft is expected to land on the moon on August 23, 2023 at 6:04 pm and can be viewed live on the ISRO website via its Youtube channel, Facebook as well as the public broadcaster DD National TV, starting 17:27 pm IST. Know all about the space mission here