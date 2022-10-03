English
    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

    Take a look at our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 03, 2022 / 12:19 PM IST

    Here are the top stories this afternoon:

    Nykaa shares zoom after 5:1 bonus issue announcement

    Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which runs Nykaa marketplace, soared on October 3 after the company announced a bonus issue of equity shares. Nykaa said it will issue shares in the proportion of five shares for every one share held by the shareholders of the company as on the record date. The stock traded up 8 percent to Rs 1,370 on BSE following the announcement.

    Oil stocks on a joyride after crude prices jump, tax cuts in India

    Close

    Shares of oil drillers and refineries were in demand after crude oil prices climbed and the government slashed windfall tax on production and diesel exports. Oil prices in the international market jumped more than 3 percent in early Asian trade on Monday, as OPEC+ weighed output cuts by more than 1 million barrels a day for its biggest reduction since the pandemic, in a bid to support the market.

    Manufacturing PMI edges down to 55.1 in September, cost pressures ease

    India's manufacturing activity lost some momentum in September, but cost pressures continued to recede. The S&P Global India Manufacturing PMI edged down to 55.1 from 56.2 in August. Purchasing costs rose at the slowest pace in just under two years, while output charge inflation receded to a seven-month low, data released on October 3 showed.

    Sebi includes mutual fund units in Insider Trading regulations

    Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in its board meeting on September 30 decided to include mutual fund units in the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. Sebi’s decision stems from some instances it had observed in recent years when senior officials of a mutual fund house or part of the mutual fund industry eco-system had sold their units when they got a whiff of turbulence within the fund house.

    CRISIL, Care Ratings under pressure as SEBI extends deadline for rating framework

    Share prices of CRISIL and Care Ratings declined almost 1.5 percent in the morning trade on October 3 after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) extended the deadline for the implementation of standardised framework for the classification of the industry by credit rating agencies. The deadline, which was to run out on September 30, has now been extended to November 30. At 10.30 am, CRISIL was down 2 percent and quoting at Rs 3,200 apiece on the National Stock Exchange. CARE Rating was trading 1 percent lower at Rs 500.

    City gas distributors may face margin pressure; Indraprastha Gas, Mahanagar Gas, Gujarat Gas shares drop

    Shares of gas companies declined on October 3 after the government hiked natural gas prices by a steep 40 percent to record levels, in sync with the strong energy rates globally. At 10:30 am, shares of Mahanagar Gas were down 3.2 percent to Rs 805.7 on the BSE, while those of Indraprastha Gas fell 3.3 percent to Rs 383.6 and Gujarat Gas declined 0.6 percent at Rs 499.85. This price hike could put pressure on the margins of gas distribution companies.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #crude #gas prices #India #markets #Nykaa #oil #PMI #SEBI #stock #stocks
    first published: Oct 3, 2022 12:19 pm
