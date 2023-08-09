Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

A round-up of the big stories of this afternoon

Here is a collection of the most important stories this afternoon:

MC Exclusive: Pune techies prefer 1 BHK apartments as affordability hit, shows dataWith home loan rates increasing in the last two years and the purchasing power of homebuyers getting impacted on account of the global slowdown in the IT sector, Pune is witnessing an increase in launches in the 1 BHK category, according to Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) data. According to the data, in the first half of 2023, around 11,000 1 BHK apartments were launched in Pune district (the IT capital of Maharashtra), compared to 6,365 in the second half of 2022.Read here

AM Naik exclusive on his 60-year-journey at Larsen & Toubro and what next for the ‘Nation Builder’Larsen & Toubro Chairman AM Naik believes that India has huge opportunities but needs to focus on speed and scale to drive economic growth. L&T, with its many diversifications, is well-placed to tap these opportunities and has already created a base that will support growth and expansion for the next 20 years. Naik, who was awarded Padma Vibhushan in 2019 for his contribution to business, is hanging up his boots as Chairman of the $23 billion-engineering major. Read here.

Tomato farmers are crushing Nifty companies in profitability

A visit to the vegetable market right now can be an exercise in self-flagellation. Shelling out three-digit prices for kitchen staples is an economic stress test for most household budgets, but at the other end of the spectrum, it is nothing but cosmic justice for the country’s much-suffering farmers. Read here.

MC Selects

Kalanithi Maran seeks attachment of 50 percent of SpiceJet's daily revenue

Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran has filed an application in the Delhi High Court and has sought for attachment of 50 percent of SpiceJet's daily revenues towards payment of Rs. 393 crore that the low cost airline owes him. Maran sought for the money to be paid on a weekly basis. Read here

Tech Mahindra faces series of downgrades in a challenging quarter

Tech Mahindra Ltd has suffered a spate of downgrades with the number of 'buy' calls for the stock down from 22 to 15 over the last one month. There are 13 hold calls and 15 sell calls at present as against 13 holds and nine sells a month back. The abrupt downgrades are attributed to recent weak earnings with the management highlighting this quarter as one of the most challenging in the past five years. Read here.

All 3 businesses of Tata Motors, JLR geared for growth and leadership: N ChandrasekaranAll three businesses of the company, commercial vehicles (CVs), passenger vehicles (PVs), electric vehicles (EVs) and Jaguar Land Rover are all geared for growth as well as leadership in each of their segments, said Tata Motors Chairman N Chandrasekaran. Addressing virtually the Tata Motors shareholders at the company's 78th Annual General Meeting, Chairman N Chandrasekaran also said that the commercial vehicles (CVs) business is focusing on growth as well as profitability while the passenger car business apart from growing the portfolio is already a leader in the EV space. Read here