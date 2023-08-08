Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

A round-up of the big stories of this afternoon

Here is a collection of the most important stories this afternoon:

Hindalco Q1 Earnings: Net profit slumps 40% on 'unfavourable' macros, lower volumes

Aditya Birla Group flagship Hindalco Industries Limited (Hindalco) reported a 40.4 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,454 crore for the first quarter ended June 2023 from Rs 4,119 crore recorded a year ago. On a sequential basis, the profit remained flat at 1.7 percent from Rs 2,411 crore earned during the January - March period. Read here

After noisy foray into food, ONDC marks fintech push with blueprint of credit, gift card purchases

In a move that shows the vast scope of its e-commerce ambitions from food to fintech, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has for the first time released a blueprint of how financial services could be sold on the government-backed interoperable network. Read here

SoftBank posts unexpected $3.3 billion loss even as Vision Fund arm records investment gain

Japan's SoftBank Group Corp's Vision Fund investment arm reported a gain on investments of a little over $1 billion, for the first time in six quarters thanks to an increase in the valuations of high-growth technology companies, a type that the Japanese investment conglomerate prefers most, amid slowing interest rate hikes and optimism about artificial intelligence. Read here

BofA Securities raises Nifty December target to 20,500; here are the sectors it prefersBofA Securities has revised its Nifty target for December 2023 to 20,500 from of 18,000 following a shift in perspective — from expecting a mild recession to anticipating no recession in the US. The change addresses a major market concern and provides the basis for ongoing valuation growth, BofA said in a report on August 8. Read here.

MC Selects

New Information Edge: Wealthy investors rush to outer space in pursuit of higher returnsPost-Covid has turned out to be a golden age for small investors dabbling in stocks. Thanks to the proliferation of fintech apps and stricter disclosure rules mandated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for companies, much of the relevant data and information is now just a click or swipe away. Read here