Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Here are the top stories this afternoon:

Dream debut for DreamFolks, shares rise 56% over issue price

Airport service aggregator platform DreamFolks Services listed with a strong 56 percent gains on September 6. The stock opened at Rs 505 on the BSE, against issue price of Rs 326, and the opening tick on the NSE was Rs 508.70. The company also said its consolidated net profits for the June quarter came in at Rs 13.43 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 1.38 crore a year ago.

Truss drafts GBP 130 billion plan for UK energy bills

Incoming Prime Minister Liz Truss has drafted plans to fix annual electricity and gas bills for a typical UK household at or below the current level of £1,971 ($2,300).

CLSA says Federal Bank's acquisition may bump up Kotak EPS

A potential merger of Kerala-based Federal Bank with Kotak Mahindra Bank could boost the Mumbai-headquartered lender's earnings per share (EPS) by as much as 12 percent, brokerage firm CLSA India has said.

Tata Sons plans to raise up to $4 billion for Air India: Report

Tata Sons Ltd, the holding company of the Tata group, plans to raise $4 billion to infuse fresh capital into Air India and refinance costly debt, according to a report by Mint.

RIL buys solar mgmt software co SenseHawk for Rs 255 crore

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) said it has entered into definitive agreements for acquiring a 79.4 percent stake in SenseHawk Inc, a California-based solar energy management software developer, for $32 million (Rs 255 crore) via primary and secondary purchases.

Gautam Adani searching for new M&A chief

Adani group chairman Gautam Adani is scouting for a new leader for his mergers and acquisitions strategy as the incumbent will soon take a new role within the group, according to people familiar with the matter.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO fully subscribed on day 2

The maiden public issue of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank continued to see good participation on September 6, the second day of subscription. The offer received bids for 92.09 lakh shares against an IPO size of 87.12 lakh shares, getting subscribed 1.02 times.

NSE, BSE to standardise disclosures by listed entities

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE announced that they have taken measures for standardising the disclosures made by listed companies pertaining to the critical information for investors.

