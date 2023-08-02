Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

A round-up of the big stories

Godrej Properties Q1 show disappoints Street, stock falls 2%

Godrej Properties shares were down around 2 percent in the afternoon on August 2 after the company reported a sequential decline in revenue as well as profit in the June quarter of the current financial year.

Envision's Nilesh Shah says realty story still in early days, check out his top bets

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Nilesh Shah, MD and CEO of Envision Capital, doubled down on his bets in the real estate sector reasoning strong returns from the industry. "The real estate is one of the few spaces that is coming out of a long slumber," said Shah.

PayU plans to list in India next year, looking at $6 billion valuation, say sources

The fintech and payment processing firm PayU, backed by Netherlands-based technology investment giant Prosus, is looking to list in India sometime next year, sources said. The fintech firm is looking at a valuation of $6-6.5 billion.

Fitch downgrades US credit rating to AA+: All you need to know

Fitch Ratings has downgraded the US' sovereign credit grade by one level from AAA to AA+ on the basis of 'ballooning fiscal deficits and erosion of governance' that have caused repeated debt limit emergencies over the past two decades, Bloomberg reported on August 2.

MC Explains: Tenants in a spot as rentals for PGs, co-living set to soar in Bengaluru

With the Bengaluru bench of the Authority for Advance Ruling stating that rents paid for paying guest (PG) and co-living accommodations are not exempt from the goods and services tax (GST), the rentals in Bengaluru are set to climb further.

ChrysCapital joins race to buy Glenmark Life Sciences for around Rs 7,000 crore

Private equity firm ChrysCapital has joined the race to buy Glenmark Life Sciences, which could cost around Rs 7,000 crore, a report by Business Standard said on August 2 citing anonymous banking sources.