Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of our most important stories this afternoon:

Kalanithi Maran Vs SpiceJet: Delhi High Court upholds arbitral award against SpiceJet

Spicejet and the CMD of the airline, Ajay Singh had sought for setting aside the portion of the award which directed them to refund Rs 270 crore to Kal Airways and Kalanithi Maran. Additionally, they sought to waive the 12 percent interest on warrants and set aside the 18 percent interest granted in the award. Details here.

Saurabh Mukherjea bets India's GDP growth to surge while China faces deflationary pressure

Mukherjea is bullish on the Indian markets and considers it to be a good time to invest in Indian equities. This comes as he sees GDP growth taking over the world once China’s deflationary pressures pull down interest rates. Read more.

Maruti Suzuki Q1 Preview: Net profit may zoom 142% on volume growth, sales mix

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the country's leading automobile manufacturer, is expected to report solid numbers for the first quarter today, powered by healthy volume growth, price hikes and a richer product mix. More here.

Funding to Indian startups fell 77% from Jan-July 2023 over 2022

Indian startups recorded $4.4 billion in private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) funding in the January-July period, down from $19.3 billion a year ago, according to data shared by Venture Intelligence. Details here.

Federal Bank’s unsecured retail segments working well: MD

Federal Bank's unsecured retail loan portfolio is performing well and the lender plans to ramp up the segment in the next few years, managing director and CEO Shyam Srinivasan told Moneycontrol in an interview. Over the next few years, the bank’s unsecured business, which currently stands at 3 to 4 percent, may become 10 percent, Srinivasan said. Read more.

Foxconn signs LoI with Tamil Nadu to set up Rs 1,600 crore mobile components plant; to generate 6,000 jobs

Young Liu, chairman and CEO of Foxconn, met with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, and other senior government officials. They signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a new facility that will be set up near Foxconn's existing unit, which currently assembles Apple's iPhones. More here.

Uday Kotak’s succession under regulator review, sources say

India’s banking regulator is nudging Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. to select someone outside the lender’s ranks to succeed billionaire founder Uday Kotak as the next Chief Executive Officer, according to people familiar with the matter. The Reserve Bank of India has conveyed its view to board members of Kotak Mahindra Bank and Asia’s richest financier, they said, asking not to be named, as the communication is private. Read more here.