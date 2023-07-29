Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of our most important stories this afternoon:

60 small-cap stocks gain up to 52% despite rush for booking profits

The market snapped a four-week rally and closed half-a-percent lower at the end of a volatile week on July 28 as investors rushed to book profits after the US Federal Reserve raised the rate and hinted at more hikes. Healthy monsoon, mixed earnings, and selling by foreign institutions too added to the volatility. Read more.

Siemens shareholders vote against sale of low-voltage motors business to parent

BSE-listed technology firm Siemens’ shareholders have overwhelmingly voted against the sale of its low-voltage motors and geared motors business to Siemens Large Drives India, a subsidiary of Siemens AG.

The vote blocks the sale that was viewed mostly unfavourably by the market, with the stock plunging 9 percent in the trading session following the board's go-ahead. Analysts had said the sale was at a "steep discount". Read more.

INDIA sends 21 MPs to review situation in violence-hit Manipur

A team of 21 MPs from the newly formed Opposition brigade, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), will visit Manipur on July 29-30 to review the situation in the northeastern state where ethnic violence since May 3 has claimed more than 160 lives. Read more.

MC Selects

Wall Street ends week higher on US soft landing hopes

All three major US indexes ended the week with gains, after a slew of Big Tech earnings, economic data and central bank announcements boosted investor confidence in a soft landing for the US economy.

US annual inflation slowed considerably in June, likely pushing the Fed closer to ending its fastest interest rate hiking cycle since the 1980s, data showed on July 28. Read more.

No proposal to curb retail derivatives trades, says SEBI

Market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), said on July 29 there was no proposal to curb retail participation in equity derivative markets but that it was considering a client risk assessment. Read more.