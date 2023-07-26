Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

MC selects A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

Congress submits notice on bringing no-confidence motion against Modi govt

The Congress on Wednesday gave a notice on moving a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi-led central government in the Lok Sabha over the Manipur issue. Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi will move the motion, party's whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore told PTI. Read here

GIFT Nifty records all-time high single day turnover of $12 billion

GIFT Nifty derivatives on the NSE International Exchange (NSE IX) witnessed a record single day trading activity on July 25 of more than 3,14,900 contracts with a turnover of $12.39 billion, the bourse said in a release. Read here

QIA considering $1 billion stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance RetailQatar’s sovereign wealth fund is in early discussions to purchase a minority stake in Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s rapidly expanding retail unit, according to people familiar with the matter. The Qatar Investment Authority wants to increase its bets in India and is among parties that are in talks to buy into Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., said the people, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private. Read here

New income-tax regime is now the default regime. Here’s how to navigate the switch

The new tax regime was introduced in the Finance Act, 2020, with the intention to provide an option of a simplified tax structure and lower tax rates for those who forgo certain deductions and exemptions. Effective from financial year (FY) 2020-21, the new tax regime is for individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and is an alternative option to the old tax regime. Read here

India pharma exports soaring despite cough syrup deaths: Trade body

India's pharmaceutical exports this fiscal year are set to grow nearly twice as fast as last year to hit sales of $27 billion, driven by strong U.S. buying, a government-backed trade body told Reuters, despite deaths linked to Indian-made cough syrups. The robust forecast comes against the backdrop of earlier concerns from the government that last year's deaths of dozens of children in Gambia, which the World Health Organization (WHO) linked to drugs made in India, had "adversely impacted the image of India's pharmaceutical products across the globe". Read here

Manappuram Finance arm Asirvad MF prepares for Rs 1,500-crore IPO; picks JM Financial, Nomura & KotakAsirvad Microfinance, the subsidiary of listed NBFC Manappuram Finance , has commenced work on an IPO (initial public offer) to raise around Rs 1,500 crore and has mandated 3 investment banks for the deal, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol. In February 2015, the Kerala based gold loan provider acquired a significant majority stake in the Chennai based microfinance firm as part of a diversification strategy.Read here