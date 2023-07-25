Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

MC selects

Here is a collection of our most important stories this afternoon:

L&T board to discuss share buyback and special dividend proposal today

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) gained nearly 1 percent on July 24, hitting a lifetime high at Rs 2,607, after the company recently announced its first share buyback in its history. L&T will discuss a proposal for equity share buyback and a special dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2023-24 during its board meeting on July 25, today. More here.

ITR Filing and Section 44ADA: Why presumptive taxation scheme might work for professionals

Salaried employees receive Form 16 from their employers, which provides a comprehensive breakdown of the salary earned during the financial year. Large and well-established businesses typically have finance departments or chartered accountants to handle accounting and tax return filing. Similarly, individuals having capital gains from shares and mutual funds can access capital gains statements for tax return purposes. More here.

Bajaj Auto Q1 preview: Product mix to drive revenue, net profit may rise 40%

Bajaj Auto Limited is expected to witness a 40 percent increase in its net profit for the first quarter on the back of a good product mix and an increase in the average selling price (ASP). The company reported a net profit of Rs 1,173 crore in the same quarter last year. More here.

IMD issues 'orange' alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad; predicts heavy to very heavy showers

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre has issued an 'orange' alert for the Maharashtra capital and neighbouring Thane and Raigad districts, predicting heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places on Tuesday, a civic official said. More here.

Dunzo slapped with legal notices from seven companies over pending dues

Cash-strapped Dunzo continues to receive legal notices from its vendors asking the company to pay up dues, at a time when the startup is already struggling to keep its core operations afloat, people in the know told Moneycontrol. More here.

Google's Indian-origin director of news laid off after 13 years: 'In privileged position'

Google has laid off Madhav Chinnappa, its director of News Ecosystem Development after he worked at the internet giant for 13 years. The Indian-origin news executive, who is based in London, took to LinkedIn to announce the update, adding that he is in the “privileged position” of being able to have some time to figure out what next. More here.