Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Here is a collection of the most important stories this afternoon:

Canara Bank Q1 results | Net profit rises 74.8% to Rs 3,535 crore

Canara Bank on July 24 reported a 74.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 3,534.84 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year. The Bengaluru-headquartered lender also reported an improvement in asset quality, with gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio at 5.15 percent against 5.35 percent in the previous quarter, and 6.98 percent in the year-ago period. More here.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Q1 Results: Net profit up 11.5% at Rs 261.2 crore

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank on July 24 reported a net profit of Rs 261.2 crore for the first quarter of FY24. Net non-performing assets (NNPA) rose up to 0.66 percent from 0.62 percent in the June quarter of FY23. Details here.

Go First case: Delhi HC seek lessors’ response to CoC plea to be made party in plea against DGCA

The Delhi High Court on July 24 sought a response from grounded airline Go First's lessors over an application by the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of the airline to be included in the former's plea against the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to de-register their aircraft. During the hearing, the lawyer for the CoC argued that any order passed in this case will have a bearing on them. More here.

Centre clears 8.15% interest rate for EPF scheme from this fiscal

According to an Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) office order issued on July 24, the Labour Ministry has conveyed the approval of the Union government to credit interest at 8.15 percent per annum for 2021-22 to every member of the EPF scheme. The circular further states to issue necessary instructions to authorities concerned for crediting the interest in the EPF members' accounts. Details here.

Dodla Dairy touches an all-time high after achieving revenue target for first time

Dodla Dairy shares touched an all-time high of Rs 898.9 in early trade on July 24 after the company achieved its quarterly revenue milestone of Rs 800 crore for the first time in the April-to-June quarter. More here.

Byju’s vacates its biggest office space in Bengaluru to save costs

India’s most valued edtech company, Byju’s, has vacated its largest office space in Bengaluru, Karnataka as it seeks to cut costs and shore up liquidity amid a delay in funding. It has also given up a portion of another office space in the city, sources said. Read more here.

Indian startups under high pressure, causing some to fail: Zoho's Sridhar Vembu

Amid rising governance lapses in the Indian startup ecosystem, Sridhar Vembu, the CEO of SaaS major Zoho, told Moneycontrol that several startups are facing pressure from the venture capital ecosystem, coupled with factors like unreasonable target-setting and excessive emphasis on profits, which can lead some of them to eventual failure. More here