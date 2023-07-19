Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Here are the top stories this afternoon

Tata Group to invest £4 billion in UK Gigafactory

Jaguar Land Rover-owner Tata Group on July 19 announced its plan to invest £4 billion in an electric car battery factory in the UK. This landmark project marks one of the most significant investments in the country's automotive industry to date. Read more here.

Bank of Maharashtra Q1 Results: Net profit surges 95% to Rs 882 cr, maintains healthy asset quality

Public sector lender Bank of Maharashtra on July 19 reported a 95 percent jump in net profit at Rs 882 crore for the April-June FY24 quarter, compared to Rs 451 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Details here.

IDBI, SCI privatisation, other stake sales may fetch over Rs 40,000 crore in divestment in FY24: Govt official

The Finance Ministry is eyeing to complete the strategic sales of Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) and IDBI Bank, and a host of offers for sale (OFS) in FY24. This should fetch the government at least Rs 40,000 crore in disinvestment receipts this year, said a senior government official on condition of anonymity. Details here.

IndusInd Bank hits 52-week high on Q1 earnings, brokerages revise targets

Shares of IndusInd Bank rallied 4 percent to a 52-week high of Rs 1,443.40 in early trade on July 19, buoyed by the lender's healthy earnings for the April-June quarter. Most brokerages too cheered for its robust financials that helped boost the investor sentiment. Details here.

RBI likely to maintain status quo in upcoming monetary policy: SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara

State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Dinesh Khara on Wednesday said the Reserve Bank of India is likely to maintain status quo in the upcoming monetary policy. Read more.

Netweb Technologies India IPO bought 20 times on final day

As of the final day, July 19, Netweb Technologies India IPO issue has been subscribed 19.73 times, with bids received for 17.47 crore equity shares, surpassing the IPO size of 88.58 lakh equity shares. Details here.