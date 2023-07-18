Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

MC selects

Adani Enterprises AGM: Hindenburg report was a malicious attempt at damaging Group's reputation, says Gautam Adani

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani expressed his surprise at the immense growth of the Adani Group, which has now become one of India's biggest conglomerates. More here.

Pharmeasy to seek funding from Manipal only in case of shortfall in rights issue

API Holdings, the parent of Pharmeasy, plans to approach the Manipal Group only to cover any shortfall that may occur if all shareholders do not participate in its rights issue, said people with direct knowledge of the matter. The online pharmacy plans to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore to repay debt. More here.

Infosys bags five-year deal pegged at $2bn with existing client

Infosys has received a deal with an existing client for AI and automation-led development, modernisation, and maintenance services, with a total spend estimated at $2 billion over 5 years, the company informed the stock exchanges late on July 17. This is a closure of an existing deal that Infosys had, and not a new deal of $2 billion. The company did not divulge who the client was. More here.

Federal Bank subsidiary FedFina revives IPO plans

The Board of Fedbank Financial Services (FedFina) has revived its IPO plans on July 18, according to a report by CNBC-TV18. The FedFina IPO will be undertaken through fresh issues and an offer for sale (OFS). More here.

Sheela Foam soars 15% as Street cheers Kurlon buyout, Furlenco acquisition

Shares of Sheela Foam shot up 15 percent on July 18 after the company confirmed the buyout of rival Kurlon Enterprises and announced its decision to pick up a 35 percent stake in furniture rental company Furlenco, also known as House of Kieraya, for Rs 300 crore. More here.