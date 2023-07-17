Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

A round-up of the big stories

HDFC Bank Q1 Results: Net profit jumps to Rs 11,951 cr, maintains healthy asset quality

HDFC Bank on July 17 reported a net profit of Rs 11,951 crore for the April-June quarter FY24. The country's largest private sector bank's gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio stood at 1.17 percent, improving from 1.28 percent in the corresponding period last year. Similarly, its net NPA (NNPA) stood at 0.30 percent from 0.35 percent last year.

The lender's net profit jumped from Rs 9196 crores in the corresponding quarter last year to Rs 11,951 crores in the April-June FY24 quarter. See the detailed report here

Bajaj Finance growth, profitability may come under pressure: Kotak explains why

Competitive intensity in the high-yield unsecured loans segment, could eventually put pressure on Bajaj Finance's margins and pose a risk to the company's ambitious growth guidance, which exceeds 25 percent. This is according to a recent report by Kotak Institutional Equities.

The non-bank finance company's (NBFC) loan book is skewed in favour of unsecured loans that earn high yields. Unsecured personal (B2C) and unsecured SME loans constitute 41 percent of its assets under management. Read more

Exclusive: Sheela Foam to now buy Kurlon Enterprise for Rs 2,150 crore

Sheela Foam Ltd, which was supposed to fully acquire rival Kurlon Enterprise Ltd, in two tranches for a cash consideration of Rs 3,250 crore, will now be buying the competitor for Rs 2,150 crore in one go, said a person familiar with the deal.

The deal values Kurlon Enterprise at 2.4 times its annual sales, compared to a price to sales valuation of 3.9 times for Sheela Foams, the source said. More details here

BMW India posts record car sales at 5,867 units in first half of 2023

German luxury vehicle maker BMW Group on Monday reported a year-on-year 5 per cent growth in total sales of its cars in India at 5,867 units in the first half of 2023, riding on record volumes.

In the first half of the year, the group sold 5,476 units of BMW branded vehicles and 391 units of MINI, its highest ever half-yearly sales in India.

BMW's sports activity vehicles (SAV) line-up contributed to over 50 per cent of total sales, with the newly launched BMW X1 accounting for over 20 per cent. Details here

RIL shareholders may get 3-5% richer after Jio Financial Services is formed

Shareholders of Reliance Industries Ltd are likely to be 3-5 percent richer after Reliance Strategic Investments Limited is spun off into Jio Financial Services, Nuvama said.

The brokerage firm highlighted the anticipation surrounding RIL's ability to unlock value for investors, with all eyes focused on this aspect. Taking historical performance into consideration, it suggests that there is a likelihood of gains for RIL investors in future.

Nuvama has assigned a value of Rs 168 per share for the soon-to-be-hived-off Reliance Strategic Investments Limited. It has pegged the value of non-operating assets at Rs 323 per share. More, here