Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

MC selects

Centre to sell tomatoes at subsidised rate of Rs 80/kg with immediate effect from July 16

The Centre will sell tomatoes at Rs 80 per kg from July 16, as against Rs 90 per kg earlier, to provide relief to people from high prices of the key kitchen item in retail markets.

On July 14, the Centre started to sell tomatoes at a discounted rate of Rs 90 per kg in Delhi-NCR through mobile vans. More cities were added on July 15. Read more.

Pen maker Flair Writing Industries files Rs 745 cr IPO papers with SEBI

Pen maker Flair Writing Industries Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise Rs 745 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 365 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares worth up to Rs 380 crore by promoters and promoter group entities, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on July 14. Read more.

FPIs continue to bet on Indian equities; infuse Rs 30,600 cr in first fortnight of July

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) flow into the Indian equity market remained unabated as they invested over Rs 30,600 crore in the first fortnight of this month, driven by the country’s robust economic growth and strong corporate earnings.

If this trend continues, investment by FPIs in July will exceed the figures recorded in May and June, which were Rs 43,838 crore and Rs 47,148 crore respectively. With this, inflow in the equity market reached Rs 1.07 lakh crore so far this year, data with the depositories showed. Read more.

MC Selects

Small-cap mutual funds catch investor fancy with Rs 11,000-crore inflow, large-caps lag

Mutual funds focused on small-caps have emerged as the winner with a net inflow of close to Rs 11,000 crore in April-June quarter, as fund managers struggle to create alpha in the large-cap space, and the trend is expected to continue for some time. On the other hand, large-cap space, which is yet to pick up momentum, witnessed an outflow of Rs 3,360 crore during the quarter under review, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed. Read more.

Credit card spending scales record high at Rs 1.4 lakh cr in May; 87.4 million cards in use

Credit card spending has hit a record high of Rs 1.4 lakh crore in May, the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India showed. The total spending or outstanding dues on credit cards, which remained rang-bound throughout the year in the previous fiscal, have been rising by 5 percent, month on month this year. Read more.