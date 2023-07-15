Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

A round-up of the big stories

IT could be staring at more downgrades in Q1, says Krishnan of Marcellus

Dark clouds of uncertainty loom over the information technology (IT) sector. Relentless selling pressure has already battered the IT pack, and some believe there may be more pain ahead. Krishnan V R, who leads the quantitative research team at Marcellus, believes the IT sector may be staring at more downgrades in Q1 FY24. Read more.

Market gains for third consecutive week; rupee gains against dollar

The Indian market's record run continued as it extended gains for the third consecutive week on improved domestic and global data. Consistent FII buying, healthy progress of the monsoon and good quarterly earnings also supported the rally in the week ended July 14. Read more.

S&P 500 Ends Down With Banks Mostly Lower, Indexes Post Weekly Gains

The S&P 500 ended down slightly on July 14, with bank and financial shares mostly lower on the day following quarterly reports that kicked off earnings season, but all three major US stock indexes posted solid weekly gains.

Offsetting some of the declines, UnitedHealth Group's stock rallied following its stronger-than-expected results. Read more.

MC Selects

PM Modi arrives in UAE for final leg of two-nation visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi on July 15 for a day-long visit to the UAE during which he will meet President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and review the bilateral ties between the two strategic partners.

Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi following his successful two-day visit to Paris where he joined French President Emmanuel Macron for the Bastille Day parade as the Guest of Honour and signed several agreements to bolster bilateral ties. Read more.

Himachal CM Sukhu seeks Rs 2,000-crore interim relief

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on July 14 sought Rs 2,000 crore from the Centre as interim aid and said the relief manual will be changed to enhance compensation to flood victims in the state.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the past week triggered landslides and flash floods, blocked roads and damaged infrastructure in the hill state. Read more.

PWD working on war footing to ensure roads return to normal: Atishi

Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) minister Atishi said on July 15 that the department started pumping out water, cleaning roads and opening them up for traffic as the Yamuna's water level began to recede.

The minister said that the Kashmiri Gate ISBT and Bhairon Marg had been opened for vehicular traffic. Read more.